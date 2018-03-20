The Gardner Edgerton High School Theatre Department has announced its 2018 spring performances.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in Clark Gesner’s classic musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The whole gang will be here: bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn’t give her the time of day; perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus; Snoopy is in the doghouse; and “blockhead,” himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form.

Whether you’re keen to fly with the Red Baron, moon over the Moonlight Sonata, or just do your best to find happiness, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a crowd-pleasing classic. The performances are scheduled for April 11, 12, and 13, at 7 pm, in the GEHS Auditorium. Tickets are $7 at the door.

On April 4, 5, and 6, An Evening of One Act Plays is scheduled at 7 p.m., in the GEHS Auditorium. Tickets are $5.

For more information on these events, please call 913-856-2653 or [email protected]