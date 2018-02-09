Jan 30, the GEHS JV girls took on Leavenworth for their second match up this season.
Both teams started out strong in the first half, with the score being 18-15 at half, GEHS in the lead. Blazer girls came out on fire in the second half, outscoring Leavenworth 29-8.
GEHS defeated Leavenworth 47-23. Eight out of the 10 girls contributed on the offensive end, but leading scorers were Madison Beasley with 9 points and Kaylee Cox with 7 points.
