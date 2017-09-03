Gardner Edgerton High School held a Community Open House for the public to view the new renovated high school, Advanced Technical Center, TRAILS facility and the new culinary program area, on Aug. 24. The renovations and construction was possible due to the support of the communities in the passage of the 2016 Bond Issue. The additional wing consisting of 18 classrooms, student lockers and conference areas, will predominately serve freshmen-level classes. In addition to the new wing, the existing commons and kitchen/cafeteria areas have been expanded.
Additions included an auto repair shop, physical science classroom, expanded commons area, culinary center and hallway and locker area. Photos by Rick Poppitz
