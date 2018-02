The GEHS Competition Cheer squad traveled to Dallas, Texas, in January to participate in NCA Cheer Nationals. These ladies received the following awards:

• Performance Division – 6th Place

• Game Day Division

• Fight Song – 6th Place

• Time Out Cheer – 6th Place

• Band Dance – 3rd Place

This is only the third year that Kansas has allowed high schools to attend National Competitions, and GEHS has attended two of out of the three years possible.