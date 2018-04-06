The JV boys’ tennis squad opened its season on March 28 in a home dual vs. Bishop Miege.
The Blazers played highly competitive matches throughout the day, but junior Patrick Beane claimed the only victory of the afternoon with his 8-4 win.
Freshman Ben Keeney played the top singles spot for the Blazers and lost 7-8 in a tie-break to a senior from Miege.
Asher Brown also lost in a tie-break in his singles match, and Gavin Blakely dropped a tight match 6-8.
In doubles competition, Ben Keeney and David Adamson played in the top doubles spot and lost 7-8 in a tie-break.
The match marked the first event for many of the players, and it was played in slightly rainy conditions that caused some problems for both teams.
The JV team is set to play six events in the next two weeks.
GEHS boys’ tennis plays Miege
