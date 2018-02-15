Feb. 9, the GEHS Bowlers took on Olathe West, Olathe South and Leavenworth at Olathe Lanes East.

The JV Ladies finished in second place.

Lily Giacchi had her best outing of the season finishing in seventh place overall. The varsity ladies also managed a second place finish with three bowlers finishing in the top 10 individually, and Maddy Turner just outside the top 10 in 11th. Violet Rude had her best showing of the season with a ninth place finish; the up and coming Becca Mitchell in sixth and ever consistent Veronika Wojtas in second. This hopefully is a sign of good things to come as we head into league and regional play in the next two weeks.

The Junior Varsity Men finished in fourth, with Freshman Nathan Gregg just outside the top 10 in 11th and Freshman Ian Carpenter bringing home the bronze. The varsity men finished in third just 40 pins behind Leavenworth, but Senior Leon Gaeta definitely had his best day of the year finishing first overall with a 214 average and 643 series on the day. Another good sign of things to come