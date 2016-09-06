The Blazer JV and varsity soccer squads posted a pair of wins against Shawnee Mission North last week in first round action of the Olathe North Invitational.
In JV action, GEHS controlled the tempo from the start and scored an impressive 3-1 victory. Trevor Hilliker scored two goals and Blake Malkames added a third.
It was the same winning story in varsity action as GEHS blanked North 4-0.
Senior captain Sam Mayeske scored two goals and senior Jansen Ahrens, a third to put GEHS up 3-0 at halftime.
Ahrens added a second half goal to give GEHS a 4-0 win.
The defense was anchored by junior goal keeper Tavita Ploetz and senior centerbacks Dylan Mars and Anthony Oneri.
GEHS Blazer soccer squads defeat SMN
