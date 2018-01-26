From December through January, elementary and middle school students participated in the annual USD 231 Spelling Bees. Outstanding spelling skills were witnessed in all grade levels with finalists tackling some pretty difficult words.
The winners at each school will advance on to the annual Johnson County Spelling Bee scheduled for Jan. 27, at Indian Woods Middle School, Shawnee Mission School District.
The winner at the state level receives an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC.
Congratulations to the
following Gardner Edgerton Spelling Bee winners:
Karlyn Riel – 4th grade,
Edgerton Elementary
Kyla Gammill – 4th Grade,
Gardner Elementary
Charlie Weatherford – 3rd Grade,
Grand Star Elementary
Audrey Gainer- 3rd Grade,
Madison Elementary
Dayne Williams – 4th Grade,
Moonlight Elementary
Gabriella Young – 4th grade,
Nike Elementary
Arden Sirithasack – 4th Grade,
Sunflower Elementary
Angelina Pizzaro – 8th Grade,
Pioneer Ridge Middle
Ryan Beane – 8th Grade,
Trail Ridge Middle
Connor Reddish – 8th Grade,
Wheatridge Middle