From December through January, elementary and middle school students participated in the annual USD 231 Spelling Bees. Outstanding spelling skills were witnessed in all grade levels with finalists tackling some pretty difficult words.
The winners at each school will advance on to the annual Johnson County Spelling Bee scheduled for Jan. 27, at Indian Woods Middle School, Shawnee Mission School District.
The winner at the state level receives an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC.
Congratulations to the

following Gardner Edgerton Spelling Bee winners:

Karlyn Riel – 4th grade,
Edgerton Elementary

Kyla Gammill – 4th Grade,
Gardner Elementary

Charlie Weatherford – 3rd Grade,
Grand Star Elementary

Audrey Gainer- 3rd Grade,
Madison Elementary

Dayne Williams – 4th Grade,
Moonlight Elementary

Gabriella Young – 4th grade,
Nike Elementary

Arden Sirithasack – 4th Grade,
Sunflower Elementary

Angelina Pizzaro – 8th Grade,
Pioneer Ridge Middle

Ryan Beane – 8th Grade,
Trail Ridge Middle

Connor Reddish – 8th Grade,
Wheatridge Middle