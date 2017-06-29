Ashton Clevenger, Brett Clevenger and Skylar Clevenger participated in the triple jump at the Gardner Edgerton Youth and Community Programs track classic June 17 at GEHS stadium. All three earned medals. Submitted photo

The First Annual Gardner-Edgerton Lightning track classic was a big success according to event organizer John Duncanson. The event was co sponsored by the Gardner-Edgerton youth and community programs organization and was held June 17 on the GEHS track.

“It was amazing to see so many people come together and make this event successful,” said Duncanson, director of the GEYCP. “We already have commitments from teams intending to come back next year.”

Three hundred and fifty seven athletes ranging in age 8-18 participated in the event. Fifteen youth teams were represented and 64 unattached athletes participated.

Coaches from the Lightning Club and the GEHS track team ran the 42 event meet. In total, 70 volunteers were involved, including several GEHS alumni.

The GEHS Blazerettes sold Classic T-Shirts, gave away free tattoos to little kids and organized a 50-50 drawing raising funds to start a scholarship for a GEHS graduate to pursue track at the collegiate level.

The event was attended by over 500 spectators.