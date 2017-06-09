Gary Hendricks, 73, of Gardner passed away June 8, 2017.

Gary was born Oct. 12, 1943 in Ft. Scott, Kan to Louie Wayne and Mary Henrietta (Hudson) Hendricks.

He was a lifelong Johnson County resident. Gary retired from Gill Studios Art Department. He married Clare Brady on Oct. 18, 2005 in Eureka Springs, Ark. Gary enjoyed riding his motorcycle, gardening and using his iPad. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Louie and Dave Hendricks and sisters, Cheryl Hendricks and Alice Schendel. Gary is survived by his wife, Clarenda “Clare,” of the home; children: Shannon and husband Tony Goodwin, Hillsdale, Kan and Shane and wife Kim Hendricks, Raymore, Mo; siblings: Steve and wife Jeanette Hendricks, Edgerton, Kan, Mary and husband Skip Herbert, Gardner, Kan, Marita and husband Richard Martinez, Wellsville, Kan; three grandchildren: Briana, Chayton and Keegan and three great-grandchildren: Makayla, Paityn and Rowyn; sister-in-law, Marynell Hendricks, Overland Park, Kan; brother-in-law, Alva Schendel, Wellsville, Kan; loving mother-in-law; sisters and brothers-in-law; many special nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

. Visitation 10:00 am with a Memorial Service 11:00 am Sat., June 17, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Inurnment follows at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. or the Arthritis Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.