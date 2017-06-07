The City of Gardner’s 2017 Consumer Confidence Report on water quality is now available at www.gardnerkansas.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=3838.
The city offers this annual report to assure citizens that the public water system provides safe, clean and dependable water according to state and federal regulations. The report covers the previous calendar year and includes water quality data, such as water sources and sample testing results.
Citizens can request a hard copy of the report by contacting the Utilities Department at 913.856.0980.
Gardner’s water report available
