Gardner’s citywide cleanup will take place June 24, for residents south of 175th St./Main St.

Gardner Disposal Service has approved the following items for collection:

Appliances (doors secured or removed, no Freon)

Box springs and mattresses

Basketball goals (cut in half and concrete removed)

BBQ grills (propane tank removed)

Electronics

Furniture

Bicycles

Push mowers (gas/oil removed)

Disassembled swing sets

Carpet (cut in 4-foot lengths, rolled and tied)

Large pieces of glass (broken down and boxed)

Bagged, boxed and bundled items

For more questions regarding approved items for collection or pickup locations, please contact Jody Demaline, public works superintendent at 913.856.0908.

Pick up for residents in the north area was June 17.