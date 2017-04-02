At the Gardner City Council Retreat on Feb. 15, the council established four objectives to support the city’s overall strategic goals of Promoting Economic Development, Improving Quality of Life, Increasing Infrastructure and Asset Management and Improving Fiscal Stewardship. These four objectives include directing the city’s efforts towards diversifying the tax base, enhancing Gardner’s regional image, providing a safe and efficient transportation network and ensuring fiscal sustainability.
Top participate and provide your input into the budgeting process go to . https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Gardnerbudgetsurvey2017
Responses will help guide decision-making for key budget initiatives and construction/improvement of public facilities.
The survey closes on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at 11:45 p.m.
Gardner’s budget survey available
