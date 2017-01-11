The City of Gardner Hillsdale Water Treatment Facility recently received a Quality Achievement Award for its high-quality fluoridation practice of consistently adjusting the water fluoride content to the appropriate levels. The proper fluoride adjustments serve as a safe and effective method to prevent tooth decay.
This is only the second time the Oral Health Kansas, Inc. and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Bureau of Oral Health presented cities with achievement awards for accurate fluoride adjustments, and Gardner was one of only 20 cities in Kansas to receive such recognition for their performance in 2015. Gardner also received this award last year for its 2014 performance.
“We have an amazing staff working at our Hillsdale Water Treatment Facility, and receiving this award two years in a row demonstrates their dedication to providing this vital service,” Gonzalo Garcia, utilities director, said.
Gardner water treatment plant receives quality achievement award
