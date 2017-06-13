The Gardner Next Level baseball team will seek another state title later this summer in the Class AA 12 and under tournament. The team has been busy with participation in several area tourneys. As pictured: Back row – Left to Right: Coach Hiatt, Jase Hovey, Liam Strahan, Matt Weis, Nate Cochran, Kollin Gretencord, Terran Schuman, Coach EJ Swanson Front row – Left to Right: Cody Davis, Cody Warmke, Brayden Fouts, Elson Blanding, Karson Chalupnik, Eli Jensen, Garret McKinney. Submitted photo

A year after winning the Class A 11 and under Kansas State baseball title, the Gardner Next Level team is setting its sights on a 12 and under Class AA State Championship.

The offseason preparation began last fall with a third place trophy in the Monster Bash tournament held in the Kansas City Metro.

The team began tournament play in early April earning second place honors in the Sports America Super Shootout. Next Level has four additional tournaments left before the state championship.

Coaches Blake Hiatt and EJ Swanson have been working with a roster that includes Elson Blanding, Karson Chalupnik, Nathan Cochran, Cody Davis, Brayden Fouts, Kollin Gretencord, Jase Hovey, Eli Jensen, Garrett McKinney, Terran Schuman, Liam Strahan, Cody Warmke and Matt Weiss.

Next action comes June 17 in the Manhattan Kan., Invitational.