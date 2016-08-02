Bella and Jack Lott and Mallory Boden of Gardner will compete in Junior Olympic track competition in Houston. The trio qualified for the elite track meet with top six times in Lawrence. Pictured are (Left to right): Bella Lott, Jack Lott and Mallory Boden. Submitted photo

It’s been quite a summer track season for Gardner’s Jack and Bella Lott and Mallory Boden.

The trio recently qualified for Junior Olympic meet competition in Houston by posting qualifying marks in Lawrence. They will represent the KC Comets and Brokaw Cross Country teams and this will be their fourth straight Junior Olympic competition.

Jack Lott, an eighth grader at Trailridge Middle School, will compete in the 400,800, 1500 meters and the 3200 meter relay. Bella Lott, a sixth grader at Trailridge, will participate in the 400, 1500, 3000 meters and the 3200 meter relay. Mallory, a Wheatridge Middle School eighth grader, is set to run the 800, 1500, and 3000 meters and the 3200 meter relay.

Jack and Bella’s parents are Kate and Eric Lott of Gardner. Mallory Boden is the daughter of Scott and Terese Boden of Gardner.

Following Junior Olympic competition, the trio will take a two week break and then prepare for fall Cross Country competition.