Wheatridge eighth grader Mallory Boden helped her 3200 relay team to a 14th place finish in Junior Olympic competition in Houston last weekend. Submitted photo
Gardner’s Jack Lott and Mallory Boden turned in top performances at last weekend’s Junior Olympic track meet in Houston.
Lott, an eighth grader at Trailridge Middle School, helped his 3200 meter relay team to a nineteenth place finish. He ran his 800 meter split time in 2:13.
Boden, an eighth grader at Wheatridge, helped her 3200 meter relay team to a twelfth place finish. She ran her 800 meter time in 2:38.
Unfortunately, an illness sidelined Bella Lott, a sixth grader at Trailridge Middle School. Bella was to compete in the 400, 1500, 3000 and 3200 meter relay.