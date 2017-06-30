Both Gardner Edgerton and Spring Hill school districts recently announced they will be providing all day kindergarten beginning with the 2017 – 2018 school year.

“We are delighted to be able to provide this service to Gardner Edgerton School District families,” said Pam Stranathan, superintendent. “Many children will benefit educationally and developmentally from the extended programming and curriculum that will be offered in our kindergarten classrooms.”

The new school funding formula does not include At-Risk and fee-based early childhood and Pre-K programs. These programs will continue as they have in the past.

GE families who have already paid all-day kindergarten tuition fees for the 2017-2018 school year will receive a reimbursement. The district will contact those families individually.

The school lunch program will also be available for all-day kindergarteners. Parents who choose to utilize the district’s food service program will need to contact their school, or call the USD 231 Nutrition Services department to set up an account for their child.

School hours for all day kindergarteners will be the same for all elementary grade levels. Bus transportation for kindergarten students will also be available at the start of the school day and at the end of the day. Normal bus transportation guidelines will apply. For information on transportation enrollment, contact First Student. Aug. 11 will be the first full day of all-day kindergarten.

Additional information can be found at www.usd231.com .

Spring Hill

Based on the recent school funding formula approved by the legislature and signed by the governor which includes funding for full-day kindergarten, SH USD 230 will offer full-day kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year at no cost to parents (instructional fees and meal costs still apply), according to the Spring Hill website.

Parents who previously enrolled a student in half-day kindergarten and would like full-day kindergarten, at no cost, should contact their school.

Online enrollment will be available for returning students from July 17- Aug. 4. Walk-in enrollment will be held Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at SHHS. More information regarding enrollment will be mailed to parents/guardians in July.

Entering kindergarten requires:

Age requirement for kindergarten: five (5) years old on or before August 31, 2017

1. State issued birth certificate (hospital copies not accepted)

2. Official record of all required immunizations

3. Kansas law requires a physical upon entry into any Kansas school for the first time, up to age nine (9)

4. Proof of Residency

5. $70 annual materials fee