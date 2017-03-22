Death of toddler

Investigations into the Feb. 17, 2017, death of a two year Presley Porting in the 400 block of South Hickory St., Gardner, is ongoing.

The girl was found unresponsive Feb., 17, 2017.

Sgt. Steve Benz, Gardner Police Department, said it is still an active investigation.

GEHS vandalism

Investigation into the Feb. 26 vandalism at Gardner Edgerton High School, 425 N Waverly, is ongoing, according to Sgt. Steve Benz, Gardner Police Department.

Video retrieved from the school’s security system shows three male suspects approximately 18-25 years of age. One of the suspects suffered an injury, most likely a laceration to the hand or forearm resulting from their breaking a glass window, resulting in blood being found at the crime scene, according to a GPD press release.