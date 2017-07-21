On Tuesday, Aug. 1, residents will be asked to vote during the primary election regarding the construction of a new Justice Center to replace the current police building.
The Justice Center will house the police department and municipal court services. The current police department building is open for tours to allow residents to view existing conditions firsthand. Call 913.856.7312 to set up a time or visit gardnerkansas.gov/justicecenter for more information resources.
Gardner Police Department open for tours
