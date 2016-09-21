Members of the Gardner Police Department recently used about $25,000 in grant money to purchase seven new radios. Photo courtesy of City of Gardner

The Gardner Police Department was recently awarded a grant of $25,402.23 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The department used this grant money for the purchase of seven new Motorola 900 MHz portable patrol radios to help replace its older models.

“This is an important first step in the replacement of all of the department’s aging portable patrol radios,” said James Pruetting, Gardner’s chief of police. “The current inventory consists of older Motorola radios that are no longer being manufactured. As such, the ability to service and repair them will end over the next several years. So, this grant came at an opportune time.”

The city will continue to look for funding opportunities that will help purchase another 30 radios.

“Our radios are our communication lifeline in every situation we face on a day-to-day basis. We are grateful to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for its investment into our public safety efforts,” Pruetting said.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created in 2005 by Firehouse Subs co-founders Chris and Robin Sorensen.