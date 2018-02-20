Senior Chief Musician Ruth Keehner is coming home to Kansas while on tour with the United States Navy Band. The Kansas City area was chosen to host two of the 21 concerts in 12 states by the U.S. Navy Band during its 2018 tour — one of the Navy’s signature outreach programs.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band performances in the area are scheduled for March 5, 2018, at 7 p.m. at McCain Auditorium of Kansas State University in Manhatten and March 6, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo.

Keehner, a native of Gardner, began studying the oboe when she was nine years old. She is a graduate of Gardner Edgerton High School. While completing a Bachelor of Music from Wichita State University, she played with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Michael Palmer. In 1992, she earned a Master of Music from The Juilliard School and performed a recital with the Amphion Woodwind Quintet at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Her teachers include Paige Morgan, Linda Strommen and Elaine Douvas. Keehner joined the Navy Band in 1997. Before enlisting in the Navy, she was an active freelance musician in the Washington, D.C., area and performed with the Alexandria, Annapolis, Harrisburg, Fairfax and Maryland symphonies as well as the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra. She attended the Bay View and Chautauqua Music Festivals and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Institute, and was a member of the American Sinfonietta for three years.

Keehner serves as the Navy Concert Band’s concertmaster and leading chief petty officer.

The Navy Concert Band, the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy, presents a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for nearly 90 years.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.