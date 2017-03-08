“Medicine in the 1930’s and 40’s” will be on display at the Gardner Historical Museum beginning March 18 and running thru mid-April.
The exhibit features Dr. A.S. Reece, who operated two hospitals in Gardner, known as Reece Hospital and Gardner Community Medical Center.
There will be an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 204 W. Main, and Dr. Reece’s daughters will be available collecting information, memories and photos for an upcoming book.
Gardner museum features Reece exhibit
