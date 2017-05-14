Low lying ground, inadequate cross road drainage and rains combine to create standing water problems near 175th and US 56 Hwy. In heavy rain, water flows west along 175th past Waverly and accumulates.
At a recent Gardner City Council meeting, residents voiced frustration with the issue.
The area is within the Kill Creek watershed, according to Michael Kramer, director of public works.
“We (city) completed a storm water study of this area, developed engineering solutions, and continue to work towards funding of final design and construction,” Kramer said.
The city recently applied to the Johnson County Stormwater Management Program to fund improvements at the 175th and Waverly intersection.
“The project was approved for future funding but the county has not finalized the schedule for those funds – it could be as early as 2018 or 2019,” Kramer said.
Gardner may receive funding for runoff
