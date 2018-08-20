Graphic submitted by the City of Edgerton

It’s budget time, although taxpayers often don’t notice until they open their property tax bills.

Countywide property valuations increased, Gardner was the only entity that raised their mill levy, from 20.540 to 20.736, an increase of 0.196.

Other entities mill levies decreased from 2018 to 2019:

Edgerton’s decreased from 30.633 to 29.959;

Fire District #1’s decreased from 15.160 to 14.529;

USD 231’s decreased from 66.981 to 65.969, and

Johnson County decreased from 26.31 to 25.973.

Although mill levies decreased, tax bills may increase due to property valuation. Most entities increased thier spending.

Gardner

Gardner’s council adopted the city’s first biennial budget and represented a longer term commitment. Although the city’s mill levy has trended down in the past the 0.196 mill levy increase was recommended by bond counsel due to increased expenditures. A reduction in tax levy would also have reduced Gardner’s share of motor vehicle and county-wide sales tax, according to Laura Gurley, finance director, in the July 16 meeting minutes. She told council this would help mitigate exposure to sales tax revenue volatility and reminded the council that any shortfalls in the economic development fund would have to be covered with General Fund reserves. The city has made commitment to other entities such as a Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Based on a $220,000 home, the mill increase would add about $4.96 for homeowner’s in Gardner property tax.

Edgerton

Edgerton’s budget increased to about $2.4 million to $27,845,721 from 2018 to proposed 2019, and assessed valuation went from 2018 Assessed Valuation – $40,636,248 to 2019 Assessed valuation – $46,472,705.

“The proposed 2019 Budget balances the city council’s desire to continue to lower the mill levy when possible while still providing high quality services to the Edgerton citizens,” said Donald Roberts, mayor. “Edgerton’s investment in economic development provides a foundation for funding priorities requested by the citizens in the Citizen Survey in areas such as infrastructure and trails and connectivity.”

On a $220,000 home, an Edgerton resident would pay $17.05 less in city taxes; however total taxes paid would depend on the other mill levy agencies.

Fire District #1

Johnson County Fire District’s budget increased to $5,558,810 from $4,408,539 in 2018; and assessed valuation went from $ 291,704,310 to $316,857,650 in 2019.

“The 2019 budget has a reduction of the mill levy of .63,” according to Rob Kirk, chief. “ Due to this decrease, residents will see a small reduction. ”

Additional staffing will be added to handle increased call volumes due to growth in the communities. The new squad will be added which will improve EMS response time to residents. A new Aerial will be added in 2019. “These positive changes will continue to enhance services to our residents,” Kirk said.

USD 231

The district’s total budget in 2017-18 was $76 million. The 2018-19 total budget is projected to increase, after increases in Base State Aid Per Pupil and the Sept. 20, 2018 weighting adjustments, approximately $5 million to $81 million.

The mill levy will decrease from 66.981 to 65.969 in 2019.

Based on a $220,000 home, the 1 mill decrease would lower the property tax by approx $26 annually.

“The mill rate decrease continues the District’s goal of providing sustainable mill levy decreases as assessed valuation rises. As with any growing school district, the cost of staffing, operations and facilities management increases over time. The Board of Education believes in a balanced approach to providing quality schools in our communities at a cost justifiable to taxpayers,” according to Jeremy McFadden, USD 231 finance director.

Johnson County

The FY 2019 budget on which the Board of County Commissioners will has a total estimated County Mill levy (including Johnson County Library and Johnson County Park and Recreation District) of 25.973 mills (a decrease of 0.378 mills, or 1.4 percent, when compared to the 26.351 mill levy for FY 2018.)

The county’s assessed value for FY 2019 is approximately $10.57 billion, which is a 7.3 percent increase from approximately $9.85 billion in FY 2018.

Based on a $220,000 home, the county portion of tax would decrease about $9.56.