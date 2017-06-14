Things started on a positive note for the newly formed Gardner-Edgerton Lightning Track Club at the Maryville, Kansas Invitational, June 4.
Leading the way was Brayden Sherwood with a first place effort in the 9-10 year old pole vault.
Kendra Wait placed second in the 13-14 age division clearing 10 feet and Becca Mitchell cleared 9 feet in the 15-16 year old division.
Next action comes June 17 in a home Invitational.
Gardner impressive at Maryville invite
Things started on a positive note for the newly formed Gardner-Edgerton Lightning Track Club at the Maryville, Kansas Invitational, June 4.