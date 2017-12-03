Starting Jan. 25, 2018, the Gardner will hold its fourth Gardner You! Citizen Academy class.

Gardner You! is an interactive civic and public information program that focuses on educating residents and business owners about the city’s governmental processes.

The class, which will be hosted by department directors and staff, will meet Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at city hall. Session topics include finance and budget, business and economic development, city programs, and boards and commissions. The academy also involves a tour of city facilities on April 6, and a graduation ceremony on April 12.

The academy is open to Gardner residents and business owners 18 years of age or older. Five of the available 20 slots are reserved for students at Gardner-Edgerton High School. Students must provide a recommendation from a teacher or other faculty member about why they should attend the academy. Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications are available at City Hall (120 E. Main St.) or online at www.gardnerkansas.gov/gardneryou. All completed applications must be returned to the Communications Office. There is no fee to attend. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 12, 2018.

For more information, please contact Daneeka Marshall-Oquendo, communications manager, at 913. 856.0912 or [email protected]