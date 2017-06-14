Submitted photo
Improvements to Gardner Greenway trail began June 12 and construction will continue thru August.
The two existing low-water crossings between Madison Street and 167th Street will be replaced with pedestrian bridges. In addition, the asphalt trail from the south bridge near Winwood Park to Madison Street will be reconstructed. These projects will include the closure of the Gardner Greenway trail until mid-August.
The bridge installations and trail replacement are part of an ongoing effort by the city to improve the bike/pedestrian trail network throughout Gardner.
For more information, contact City Engineer Tim McEldowney at: [email protected] or 913.856.0914.