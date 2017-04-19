The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has named 76 schools in 33 Kansas public school districts, including Gardner Edgerton school district’s Gardner Elementary, as a recipient of the 2016 Challenge Award.

“I am extremely proud of our students and the exceptional work that is done by our staff members to receive this award,” said Jason Watkins, Gardner Elementary principal. “This recognition truly exemplifies that we have some of the best staff in the state of Kansas when it comes to recognizing and meeting the needs of our students.”

The award recognizes Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population. Since its inception in 2002, more than 1,500 awards have been presented to schools across the state.

Gardner Elementary was recognized for achievement in third grade reading.

The Confidence in Public Education Task Force is a nonprofit corporation whose primary purpose is to strengthen confidence in Kansas public education and to increase awareness of the positive aspects of public education in the state. The Task Force was created in 1981.

Members of the Task Force include American Association of University Women; Kansas PTA; Kansas Association of School Boards; Kansas National Education Association; Kansas State Board of Education; Kansas State High School Activities Association; Kansas Partners in Education; League of Women Voters – Kansas; and United School Administrators of Kansas.