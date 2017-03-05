Photos courtesy of Rick Poppitz

Almost three miles of Waverly Road through Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) was improved to support truck traffic for non-standard, heavy loads, and a ribbon cutting was held at the Waverly Rd. bridge in June.

Plans to pave the other side of the bridge, however, have reached an impasse between Gardner and Edgerton, with Edgerton declining.

A letter from county officials indicated the county plans to pave the gravel section whether or not Gardner and Edgerton contribute to the project. However, an additional 6 inches of pavement would be added if the cities split $175,000 between them.

Edgerton declined to participate,in part because the county sent the letter to Gardner, and also because of the belief the intersection at 56 Hwy. and Waverly be realigned.

There are no plans for realignment just improving the radius and have more room for a truck turn, said Michael Kramer, Gardner public works at the February city council meeting. The KDOT corridor study shows the alignment where it is now with additional lanes on highway 56 and possible signalization.

Kramer said it was a gravel road that had too much traffic for a gravel road. He said paving it would improve safety.

In December, the Gardner council approved a memorandum of understanding with Heartland Family Farms, LLC. Heartland wants to develop a 2 million square foot warehouse, manufacturing and distribution facility on a triangular shaped, 123 acre piece of land located on the east side of Four Corners Road and the south side of 183rd Street.

The Heartland Farms development agreement would require that the road be improved to handle normal truck traffic and 12 inches of asphalt would be very adequate, according to Larry Powell, Gardner.