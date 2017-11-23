Gardner

Gardner’s 27th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, will be at 7 p.m., Nov. 27, 2017, followed by the opening of Santa’s Workshop. Seasonal music will be performed by area school children. The event will include a Christmas time message from the Mayor and the arrival of Santa.

A lucky individual will be selected to flip the switch that turns on thousands of beautiful lights throughout the park. Following the festivities, don’t miss visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s Workshop in Cornerstone Park. Cornerstone Park is located at North Center Street & Washington Street, next to the Aquatic Center in Gardner.

Edgerton

Edgerton’s annual tree lighting will be at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Remarks will be given by Mayor Don Roberts, and Santa is expected to arrive about 7 p.m.