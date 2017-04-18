The 2017 all school reunion will begin at 11:30 am. May 21 at the Gardner Edgerton High School in the auxiliary gym (east of the main entrance.) There will be signs; check the south parking lot.
This year classes of 1957, 1967 and 1992 will be honored for their 60th, 50th, and 25th year anniversaries, respectively.
A catered luncheon will be at 12:30 p.m., with conversation before and after the program. There will be museum souvenirs and drawings.
Cost is $16 per person, which includes $4 for scholarships and expenses.
Please RSVP at the Gardner Historical Museum by May 12.
Gardner Edgerton High School all school reunion planned
