Countywide, municipal courts are holding warrant amnesty day; Gardner and Edgerton do not participate.
Olathe held amnesty day last Saturday. Amnesty days scheduled throughout the month include Overland Park, Mission Hills and Fairway. Contact individual municipalities to determine the exact date and time amnesty day is scheduled for August.
“The City of Gardner does not participate in Warrant Amnesty Day as the city’s proactive process provides defendants multiple opportunities to resolve their case both before and after a warrant is issued to avoid arrest,” according to Robin Lewis, Gardner municipal judge.
There are currently 1,785 outstanding warrants in the Gardner system.
However those with a warrant should contact the property court and appear on amnesty day to have their warrant canceled and warrant fee waived. Prosecutors will be available to assist with the cases.
Gardner, Edgerton do not participate in warrant amnesty day
Countywide, municipal courts are holding warrant amnesty day; Gardner and Edgerton do not participate.