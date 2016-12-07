Angel Santander’s pin of Lansing’s Jayden Raymond was the turning point as the Blazers varsity wrestling team won an exciting 38-32 home duel last week.
“This was a great chance to perform in front of a home crowd,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. “We are a young team, but with hard work we can expect a great run for Blazer wrestlers the next few years.”
Carlos Gaeta got things going at 113 pounds with a pin of Brandon Rodriguez. Taven Ewbank followed with a 14-2 major decision of Jacob Lillich at 132 pounds.
Jensen McDermott earned a pin over Cooper Jones at 152 pounds. Connor Greig earned a major decision of Tyler Green before Santander’s heroics at 170 pounds turned the match.
Jackson Flowers won at 195 pounds and Daniel Yount at 220 pounds sealed the verdict.
It was the same winning story for the JV team as GEHS racked up 10 pins in 16 matches.
