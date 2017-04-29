Gardner City Council held a special meeting April 19 to discuss personnel matters relating to non-elected personnel.
The 3.5 hour meeting consisted of six closed sessions with Steve Shute, council president, making the motion to enter into executive session four times and Lee Moore, councilman, the other two.
No statement or actions were taken following the closed discussions.
All councilmembers and Chris Morrow, mayor, were present at the meeting. Also in attendance were Cheryl Harrison-Lee, city administrator, James Pruetting, Gardner Police Chief, Larry Powell, business and economic development director, Alan Abramovitz, human resources manager, Greg Eytcheson, IT manager, Greg Goheen, city attorney and Kim Garrison, city clerk.
Several members of the public also attended.
