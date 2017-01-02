Fireworks, police, incoming county commissioner Mike Brown and Gardner’s legislative agenda are just four of the items on the city council agenda scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at city hall.

Allowing the council some flexibility on dates and times for fireworks discharge is recommended and will be discussed at the meeting. A presentation will be provided by Jim Pruetting, Gardner police chief. Last year was the first year fireworks were legal, and 45 complaints were received. Fireworks could only be discharged July 3-4 from 10 a.m. until midnight. A citizen survey regarding time and date flexibility was completed in November.

Information regarding options for changes in the reporting structure for the GPD will be presented by Rich Melton, councilmember. Currently all city departments report to the city administrator.

Mike Brown, incoming Johnson County commissioner, will attend the meeting and introduce himself to the council.

Annually, the city and other taxing entities approve a legislative agenda, available online.

Among items listed are transportation items: ·

Capacity improvements are needed at the intersection of US-56 (175th/Main St.) and Cedar Niles to service expanding business at New Century Air Center, and Midwest Commerce Center, as well as areas south and west of the intersection.

Capacity improvements are needed at I-35 and Gardner Road (Exit 207) interchange to address a functionally obsolete narrow two-lane overpass.

Capacity improvements are needed on I-35 south of the new Lone Elm interchange to at least the Johnson County line. This includes adding a third lane.

The legislative agenda also includes removal of a property tax lid, cell tower placement and zoning issues and KPER’s funding.

A complete council agenda is available on the city’s website.