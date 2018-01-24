The Gardner City Council met in 6 closed door executive sessions at their Jan. 16 meeting. The meeting adjourned at midnight with no action taken.
Four (4) sessions were held pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319 (b) (1), to discuss personnel matters related to non-elected personnel. The four sessions began and ended at: 21:51 – 22:21, 22:22 – 22:52, 22:53 – 23:13, and 23:14 – 23:24.
Two (2) sessions were held pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319 (b) (2), to discuss matters related to attorney-client privilege regarding pending litigation. The sessions began and ended at: 23:25 – 23:30 and 23:34 – 23:44.
“No binding action was taken by the governing body following the conclusion of the executive sessions, save resuming regular session and subsequently adjourning the meeting at 23:47,” according to Amy Waller, city clerk.
Gardner council has 6 executive sessions
