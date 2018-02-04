Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

City council and staff participated in a work session on Jan. 29 that was devoted to a presentation on the City of Gardner’s Growth Management Strategy Plan.

Cheryl Harrison-Lee, city administrator, began the presentation.

Harrison-Lee said there were two types of documents guiding the city’s planning – visionary documents and implementation documents.

“With those documents we are poised to move forward, but to move forward, we have to be both strategic and intentional,” she said.

She explained that the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Plan were implemented by the Land Development Code (LDC) and said it was important to have an understanding of the relationship between LDC and zoning.

Harrison-Lee said the work session had come about after Mark Baldwin, council member, identified annexation as his priority during new council member orientation.

“You will hear from a phenomenal team of experts, staff. Over one hundred years of experience in the area,” she said.

Larry Powell, director of economic development, and Kelly Drake-Woodward, central planner, presented an overview of land use and zoning. Michael Kramer, public works director, covered planning for transportation and storm water. Gonzalo Garcia, utilities director, discussed utility infrastructure.

After the staff presentations the attendees split into two groups for a workshop style activity. Each group contained council members, staff and patrons.