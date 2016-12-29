Residents interested in how government works are invited to participate in Gardner’s Citizens Academy, Gardner You!

This will be the third Citizens Academy, according to Chris Morrow, mayor. There have been about a dozen graduates.

“In my opinion, it’s been a great success,” Morrow said. Graduates include Lee Moore, councilman, and there are now graduates who serve Gardner on the planning commission, ADA advisory committee, citizens police advisory committee, economic development advisory committee, and streets, sidewalks and storm water advisory committee.

Information from each of seven different city departments and a tour of city facilities are included, Morrow said. A complete list is available at: http://www.gardnerkansas.gov/discover/get-involved/gardner-you

“Anyone who has an interest in how their city functions would benefit from attending this academy,” Morrow said. “Anyone who desires to volunteer their time for Gardner in the future would benefit from this insight.”

Those interested in learning more about the city’s governmental process and daily operations, is encouraged to enroll in this free program.. Sessions will begin in January 2017 and run on Thursday nights from 6:30 -8 p.m. Only 20 spots are available, and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I highly recommend “Gardner You!” to the intellectually curious individual who likes to know how things run and organizations function,” Morrow said. “he information they will learn will likely make any attendee the go-to expert in their neighborhood on city matters. I look forward to congratulating the 2017 graduates.”

Applications are available at City Hall (120 E. Main St.) or online at http://www.gardnerkansas.gov/discover/get-involved/gardner-you All applications must be completed by Jan. 13, 2017, and physical applications must be returned to the city clerk’s Office.