Gardner has four boards/commissions that meet, usually monthly, during the year. The board members are appointed by the city council.

Scheduled meetings and minutes are posted to the city’s website.

In 2017 several of the board’s suffered numerous cancellations – for example the Airport Advisory Board – while others met on a regular basis – the planning commission.

Below is a summary of the boards and meetings held during 2017, as it appears on the city’s website. Several board’s currently have vacancies and not all minutes appear to be posted online.

Airport Advisory Board

The Airport Advisory Board held seven meetings in 2017, and five were cancelled. The last minutes posted are from June, 2017.

The Airport Advisory Board advises the city council on matters pertaining to continued growth and improvement of the airport including: acquisition of property, construction and reconstruction of airport facilities, institution of programs and procedures which will increase usage of such facilities, and review and make recommendations regarding the airport master plan.

Regular meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Gardner Senior Center, 128 E. Park Street. All meetings are open to the public.

The Airport Advisory Board consists of five members appointed by the City Council. Members serve without compensation for three-year terms. Preferred members shall be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, and have a vested and working knowledge of the Gardner Municipal Airport. Apply to serve on the Airport Advisory Board.

Board members are: Dave Hayden, Ray Doerr, Gil Ludwig, Kraig LaRosh and one vacancy, according to the city’s website Dec. 28, 2017.

Board of Zoning Appeals

According to the city’s website the Board of Zoning Appeals met twice in 2017 in March and November. Minutes from the November meeting had not been posted as of Dec. 28.

The Board of Zoning Appeals is a citizen-based body that considers and makes decisions regarding:

• Appeals of the city’s actions in administering the Land Development Code

• Variances from the specific requirements of the Land Development Code

A variance is a waiver from compliance with a specific provision of the zoning regulations that may be granted to a property owner by the Board of Zoning Appeals when practical difficulties or unnecessary hardship would occur from strict application of the Land Development Code.

The Board of Zoning Appeals meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers when an application is initiated. Please contact the Business & Economic Development Department at 913-856-0913 to find out if a meeting is scheduled. All meetings are open to the public.

The board consists of five members appointed by the mayor and approved by the council. Members serve without compensation for a three-year term. Members are: Monica Jacobs, Adam Cox, Kevin King and Neale Wooten.

Planning Commission

The Gardner Planning Commission had no meeting cancellations. They met 13 times in 2017; once in special session. The last minutes posted to the website are from November 2017.

The Planning Commission is a citizen body that reviews development proposals for compliance with the City’s adopted plans and development policies, receives reports from city staff, conducts public hearings, and makes recommendations to the council in the following areas:

• Long range plans and land use maps

• Plats and development plans proposed for property within Gardner

• Zoning and rezoning of property within the City

• Conditional Uses proposed for property within the City

• Regulations governing subdivisions of land

• Zoning Ordinance regulations

Members of the planning commission are Adrianna Meder, Tory Roberts, Tim Brady, Heath Freeman, Brad Austin and two vacant positions as of Dec. 28.

Utility Advisory Commission

The Utility Advisory commission met 10 times in 2017. No cancellations are listed on the website. Last minutes posted are from December 2017.

The Utility Advisory Commission provides guidance and recommendations for all utilities of the city including water, wastewater and electric.

The Utility Advisory Commission meets each month on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. All meetings are open to the public.

The Utility Advisory Commission consists of five members appointed by the City Council. Members serve without compensation for four year terms. Members are: Mark Baldwin, Ryan Learned, Duane Waldeman, Clint Barney and Andrew Krievins.