The Gardner Barons 12 AA baseball team will seek their first state title this weekend at the Mid America Sports complex. Submitted photo

Peaking at the right time, the Gardner Barons Class 12AA baseball team has its sights set on a first state title.

The Barons have won five of their last seven games scoring an average of ten runs and getting solid pitching.

The highlight so far came two weeks ago with a second place finish in the Big Chew Tournament. The team defeated the ABA Reds 5-2, and the defending state champion Next Level team 9-1 before falling to the KC Vipers in the title game.

Head Coach Tony Woodward has help with assistants Micah Brewer, Jon Elder, and Jeff Gall.

They have been working with a roster that includes Conner Elder, Aydin Lowery, Luke Gall, Austin Buie, Parker Choate, Ozzy Poage, Isaiah Loehr, Kendall Crowell, Jaden Woodward, Eli Brewer Atticus Zolotor and Remy Cronkhite.

The team warmed up for the state tournament with participation in the Summer Smash tournament in Baldwin City, June 24-25. The state tournament is at the Mid America Sports Complex this weekend.