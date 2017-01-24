The City of Gardner will continue to accept applications for the Utility Advisory Commission through Jan. 27.
The Utility Advisory Commission provides guidance and recommendations for all utilities of the city, including water, wastewater and electric.
Preferred members shall be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, a resident of the City of Gardner, and a customer of one of the city’s utilities.
Individuals wishing to be considered for this volunteer position should visit www.gardnerkansas.gov/UACapplication to submit a formal application or can obtain one at City Hall. All applications are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Please contact the City Clerk at 913.856.0945 with any questions.
