Gardner is accepting applications for one position on the Board of Zoning Appeals who will serve a three-year term.
The Board of Zoning Appeals for is a citizen body that considers and makes decisions regarding appeals of the city’s actions in administering the zoning ordinance and variances from the specific requirements of the zoning ordinance. Candidates for appointment shall be: at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, and a Gardner resident, or be otherwise connected to the community in terms of property ownership, business affairs or by offering a unique and necessary expertise.
Individuals wishing to be considered for this volunteer position are encouraged to visit the city’s website at www.gardnerkansas.gov/bzaapplication to submit a formal application. Applications are also available at City Hall. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
Contact Jeanne Koontz, City Clerk, at (913) 856-0945 with any questions.
Gardner accepting applications for BZA
