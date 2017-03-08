Pioneer Ridge sixth grader Luke Gall is pictured with his father Jeff after winning the 112 pound state Elementary wrestling title in Salina Feb. 26. Submitted photo

Pioneer Ridge sixth grader Luke Gall recently won the 112 pound elementary state wrestling title held February 26 at the Bicentennial Center in Salina.

Gall won the title over 12 other wrestlers in his bracket from across Kansas.

Gall wrestles for the East Kansas Club coached by Eric Akin, Travis Phippen and his father Jeff Gall.

Luke is the son of Jeff and Libby Gall of Gardner.