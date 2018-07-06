On July 4, Rick and Yvonne Poppitz were honored as 2018 Grand Marshalls of the Gardner Lake Boat Parade. But Rick couldn’t attend. His brother stood in for him.
On Thursday, June 28, Rick suffered a massive stroke while attending the Edgerton City Council meeting. Rick, who is well-known for writing for The Gardner News, as well as his photography and video business, passed away July 3, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gardner Lake Pavillion July 7 from 10 a.m. until noon.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up to help offset expenses. Donations may be made to the Rick Poppitz Memorial and can be mailed, or left, at The Gardner News, 136 E. Main, Gardner, KS 66030.
Fund established for Rick Poppitz
