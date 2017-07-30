Chris Morrow

Gardner mayor

The Johnson County Fair, and parade is an All-American event, for those of us in Gardner, Johnson County, and all others Born in the USA. In clever play on words, the theme for the 2017 Johnson County Fair in Gardner, is “Barn in the USA.”

There is so much for the whole family to enjoy during fair week. Rodeo events, races, entertainment, a demolition derby, merchant booths, and weeks’ worth of judged competitions.

The dining choices are wide, with variety of food to eat that spans the spectrum from healthy to sinful, and savory to sweet.

There is a carnival with five nights of games that test your skills and rides that provide thrills.

On Saturday morning the Johnson County Fair Parade rolls through downtown Gardner with thousands of city and county residents in attendance. Come out Saturday morning for music, dancing, horses, dancing horses, mini-motorcycles to HUGE commercial trucks, cheerleaders, fabulous floats, and marching bands.

The Johnson County Fair is “Born” and “Barn in the USA,” a slice of Americana that I invite everyone out to enjoy.

You can enjoy your time in Gardner knowing that you are a safe and secure due to city police and county sheriff’s officers, fire and emergency medical services, and the careful planning and execution of the fair board and their many volunteers.

This July 30 – Aug. 5 enjoy the fun, food, and pageantry. Fair time is a wonderful time to live in and visit Gardner. Enjoy this time with your family, friends, from Gardner and beyond. While you’re at it stay cool, and take advantage of all this event has to offer.