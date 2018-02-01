The Freshman boys hosted the Olathe East Hawks Jan. 25, with the A-team getting the 6:00 jump.

The Blazers would come out in dominant fashion, forcing nine turnovers and committing zero themselves, leading to a 22-2 1st quarter lead.

The defense did not let up in the second quarter, holding the Hawks to ZERO points, and taking a 37-2 lead into halftime.

The final score saw the Blazers victorious by a 60 – 19 margin, and brings the A-team record to 9-1 on the season. Kellen Kueser deserves a special shout-out for leading the team with 20 points, including a highlight-worthy steal and 3-point running floater to end the third quarter.

The B-team would continue their winning ways as well, outscoring the Hawks in each of the four quarters. Cayden Elder would lead the team with 9 points on the evening, while James Cox IV and Julian Layne each added 8 points. The final score was 46-33 , and brings the B-team record to 6-1 on the season.

The A-team rounds out the week in the championship game of the Lansing tournament, tomorrow at 12:45, against the host, the Lansing Lions.