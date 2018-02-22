Feb. 12, the freshman boys’ basketball team hosted the Olathe Northwest Ravens.

The A-team would struggle offensively in the opening game, going into halftime down 11-23. An outstanding defensive effort would allow the Blazers to outscore the Ravens 22-10 in the second half, and we headed to overtime, tied at 33 point each.

Overtime saw the Blazers down a single point, with 4 seconds left, but the boys finally ran out of steam, failing to get a shot up in the final seconds.

The final score was 38-37, in favor of the Ravens. Hayden Dyer led the Blazers with 16 points, while Drew Cassida came off of the bench to spark the defensive effort in the second half. Both deserve recognition for their efforts.

The B-team started slow, but went into halftime up 25-23. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep the scoring going in the second half, mustering only 16 total points, while the Ravens were able to get hot from the floor, scoring 27. The final score saw the Blazers fall 50-41 against the Ravens. Hunter Meyer paced the Blazers in scoring, with 12 points, while Cayden Elder chipped in 9.

The losses cause the A-team to fall to a 13-3 record on the season, while the B-team falls to 5-4.