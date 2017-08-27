In 2017, USD 231 served 28,180 meals. That’s an increase of 8,000 meals from last year.

The Gardner Edgerton School District provides its Summer Food Service Program to area youth.

Over the years, thousands of meals have been served to community children.

“Unfortunately, nutritional needs for kids don’t stop when school is out. Our program helps parents and caregivers bridge the gap over summer break by providing healthy, fresh meals to our community’s children,” said Amy Droegemeier, director of Nutrition Services has said previously. “We want our school sites to continue to be a place where kids gather to see their friends and enjoy a meal together. This year, we’re extending the length of our program to ensure that we can help meet these needs virtually year round.”

USD 231 extended the program by one week this summer and served at all locations through the first week of August. Participation was highest at Wheatridge Middle School which was expected due to summer enrichment activities and proximity to the pool and library. Other locations included Moonlight Elementary and Edgerton Elementary. Both had steady participation.

“USD 231 is proud to be able to provide such a vital program to the families in the communities of Gardner and Edgerton,” said Droegemeier. ”Our sites not only offered healthy, nutritious meals, but also provided a safe place for kids to gather with their friends and enjoy activities together. The growth of this program over the past several years solidifies the fact that these services are a needed benefit provided by USD 231 in partnership with the USDA.”

The Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by Kansas State Department of Education, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer.

During the school year, nearly half of the children in Kansas qualify for reduced-price or free meals. The goal of the Summer Food Service program is to ensure children continue to receive nutritious meals during long school vacations when the low-cost or free school meals are no longer available.

The program provides free meals for all children 1 to 18 years of age. Persons over 18 years of age may also dine at any of the sites for a minimal fee