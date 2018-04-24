Hillary Hinderliter

JV Softball won both games against Lawrence Free State?? April 18 moving to 8-0 on the season.

GE took game one with a score of 15-0 in four innings. Angelina Gear was on the mound and recorded five strikeouts.

Game one highlights

• Lauryn Karr hitting her first dinger

• Triple by Jaidyn Andrews

• Bailey Bias went 4-4 hitting

Game two Lady blazers won 17-1 in 3 innings. Lauren Lundy was on the mound and had three strikeouts, only facing 13 batters.

Game two highlights

• Great defensive double play by Kylie Lee. (caught a pop up bunt, then threw out runner at first.

• Every single player scored at least 1 run

• Mackenzie Minea (3-3) with a triple and a double.

“So proud of these girls for fighting through the very cold and windy conditions to take care of business,” said Hillary Hinderliter, coach.